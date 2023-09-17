Putnam Investments LLC Takes Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 491,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,359,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,217,000 after purchasing an additional 105,671 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. EWA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,112,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE AQN opened at $7.20 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $627.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.83 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -113.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AQN has been the topic of several analyst reports. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.25 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.98.

Get Our Latest Report on Algonquin Power & Utilities

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.