Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Increased to $920.00 by Analysts at Argus

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Argus from $825.00 to $920.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on REGN. 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $904.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $823.40 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $668.00 and a 12 month high of $847.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $784.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $774.69. The company has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total transaction of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,416,957.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total transaction of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,416,957.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total value of $73,659.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,521 shares of company stock valued at $27,232,176. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 131.6% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $83,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

