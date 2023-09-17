Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $145.00 target price on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.96.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $113.14 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $124.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.