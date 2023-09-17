Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $240.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CRM. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.59.

NYSE CRM opened at $214.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.41. The company has a market capitalization of $208.82 billion, a PE ratio of 134.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.71, for a total value of $3,295,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,816,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,969,831.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.71, for a total value of $3,295,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,816,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,969,831.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 698,191 shares of company stock valued at $152,203,804 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

