Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells $2,737,104.00 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $2,737,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,077,600 shares in the company, valued at $32,845,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $2,792,780.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Sanjit Biswas sold 77,960 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $2,011,368.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 47,840 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $1,133,808.00.

On Thursday, August 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 5,321 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $122,116.95.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 47,707 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $1,135,903.67.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $2,194,712.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 53,151 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $1,470,688.17.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 43,641 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $1,163,905.47.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $2,579,056.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $2,487,460.00.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of IOT opened at $28.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $32.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of -62.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IOT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in Samsara during the first quarter worth $4,019,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Samsara during the first quarter worth $3,279,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter valued at $350,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter valued at $181,957,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter valued at $296,000. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

