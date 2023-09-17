Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $9,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,711.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 90,810 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.32.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $98.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.98. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

