SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Director Sells $3,303,600.00 in Stock

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $55.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.41. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $64.52.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,142,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,584,215,000 after purchasing an additional 443,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,583,000 after purchasing an additional 266,741 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,031,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,310,000 after purchasing an additional 48,859 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,847,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,583,000 after purchasing an additional 506,470 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,154,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

Read Our Latest Report on SS&C Technologies

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.