Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,069 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $9,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Standex International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Standex International by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 568,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after acquiring an additional 39,433 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Standex International by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Standex International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of SXI stock opened at $144.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.38. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $80.88 and a 12-month high of $168.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $188.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Standex International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SXI. StockNews.com began coverage on Standex International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SXI

Insider Activity at Standex International

In related news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $151,096.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,704.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Standex International news, CAO Sean C. Valashinas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $155,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,647.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $151,096.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,704.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $983,567 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Profile

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.