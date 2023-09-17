Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg Buys 1,269,537 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg purchased 1,269,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $10,816,455.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,785,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,773,550.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 28th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg purchased 3,012,049 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $25,000,006.70.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CG opened at $33.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.88.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $977.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.11%. Equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CG. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 577,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,946,000 after purchasing an additional 353,959 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

