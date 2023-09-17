Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stake Raised by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Synopsys by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,510,213,000 after purchasing an additional 166,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,177,068,000 after acquiring an additional 246,007 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,436,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,327,524,000 after acquiring an additional 420,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,250,869,000 after acquiring an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Synopsys by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,875,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,553,000 after purchasing an additional 86,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.50.

Synopsys Stock Down 3.1 %

SNPS opened at $451.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $448.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $471.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,253,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $40,429,183.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,953 shares of company stock valued at $22,116,008 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.