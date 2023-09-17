Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Position Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,724 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $8,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 192.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 121.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 11.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $50.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.54 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 11.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 50.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Tompkins Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

