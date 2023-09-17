Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 2,601 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 50,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,212,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,680,000 after acquiring an additional 94,622 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 116,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 464.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 31,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 146,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 38,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

CPB stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.98.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.21.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

