Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 7,393 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 39.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 184.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $55.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $59.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fastenal

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.