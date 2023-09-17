Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 8,767 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,751 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Matador Resources by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.72 and a 200 day moving average of $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 3.53.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12). Matador Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTDR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

