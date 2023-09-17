Toroso Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 58,788 Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 58,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,182,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,389,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,032,000 after purchasing an additional 235,530 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,183,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,308,000 after purchasing an additional 223,301 shares during the period. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,786,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,930,000 after purchasing an additional 885,232 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YOU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clear Secure

In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $66,731,373.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,809,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,608,761.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clear Secure Stock Up 0.2 %

Clear Secure stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $149.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.04 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.46%.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

