Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,652,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $756,110,000 after acquiring an additional 579,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,095,000 after buying an additional 3,445,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,168,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,144,000 after buying an additional 351,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,893,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,097,000 after buying an additional 1,077,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at $8,286,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at $8,286,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

View Our Latest Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DAL opened at $39.90 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average of $39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.