Toroso Investments LLC Buys 12,508 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,803 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ENI by 33.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ENI by 39.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,372 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 16,560 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ENI by 560.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ENI by 11.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ENI by 28.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

E has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

ENI Price Performance

E opened at $32.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.44. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.57 billion during the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

ENI Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

