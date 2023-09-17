Toroso Investments LLC Increases Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.8% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $693.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $724.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $702.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $483.19 and a twelve month high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

GWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

