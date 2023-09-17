Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 161.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Centene by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Centene by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Centene by 9.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Centene by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Shares of CNC opened at $67.81 on Friday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $87.84. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

