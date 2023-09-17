Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 86.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,689 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

USB stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.17. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

