Toroso Investments LLC Sells 3,417 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,983 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $391,652,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $261,515,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,562,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,755 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $275,379,000 after purchasing an additional 959,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,424,000 after purchasing an additional 862,174 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.62.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $163.46 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

