Truist Financial Reaffirms Hold Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $485.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Robert W. Baird upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.91.

NFLX opened at $396.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $430.91 and a 200-day moving average of $384.11. Netflix has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

