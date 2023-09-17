TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,479,000 after purchasing an additional 208,288 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,849,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,141,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,828,000 after acquiring an additional 175,670 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,688,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,736,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,095,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,984,000 after acquiring an additional 46,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,814.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,814.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $95,769.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,328.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,163 shares of company stock valued at $845,908 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TTMI opened at $12.99 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $546.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TTMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

