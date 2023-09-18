10,636 Shares in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,676,000 after acquiring an additional 907,715 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,041,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,179,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,602,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,335,000 after buying an additional 734,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,502,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $43.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.31. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $46.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

