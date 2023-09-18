1,237 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Bought by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,237 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,140 shares of company stock valued at $40,276,328 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $240.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.65. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $258.88. The firm has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.71.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

