1,252 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $963,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 853.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,464,000 after buying an additional 1,726,261 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,213,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,597,000 after buying an additional 804,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,767 shares of company stock worth $11,498,468. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Edward Jones cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.11.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $283.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.66. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

