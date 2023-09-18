1,301 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Purchased by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $479,632.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,275. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.79.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $212.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

