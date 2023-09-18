1,390 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Bought by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after buying an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.41.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $202.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $139.07 and a 1 year high of $211.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.35.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at $17,524,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,374 shares of company stock worth $4,080,669 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

