3,535 Shares in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,834,000 after acquiring an additional 923,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $79,703,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,731,000 after purchasing an additional 463,212 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 257.8% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 521,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,130,000 after purchasing an additional 376,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,737,000 after buying an additional 364,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of LAMR opened at $85.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $541.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 121.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

