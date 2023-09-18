38,848 Shares in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of HomeTrust Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,708,000. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 49,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 29.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 392.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 104,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 83,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTBI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $23.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $401.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.66. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $50.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.33 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 20.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

