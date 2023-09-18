4,070 Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 27.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 38.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $9,267,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.38.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $83.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.28. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $121.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

