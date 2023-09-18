41,972 Shares in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $7,320,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,442,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,916,000 after buying an additional 901,628 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,201,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after buying an additional 875,468 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,752,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 580.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 442,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 377,053 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BridgeBio Pharma Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of BBIO stock opened at $29.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $36.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBIO. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BridgeBio Pharma
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,120,991 shares in the company, valued at $879,234,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,500,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,120,991 shares in the company, valued at $879,234,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 22,683 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $648,506.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,538.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,574,235 shares of company stock worth $54,622,379 over the last quarter. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About BridgeBio Pharma
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BridgeBio Pharma
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.