44,433 Shares in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Eagle Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $1,129,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $664,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 359,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,846,000 after buying an additional 35,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $22.98 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $687.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $80.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Ryan Riel sold 6,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $151,835.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,036.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on EGBN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

