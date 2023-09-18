44,538 Shares in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Knowles by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,732,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,608,000 after purchasing an additional 428,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,706,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $114,014,000 after acquiring an additional 124,094 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,193,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,279,000 after acquiring an additional 924,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,559,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,514,000 after acquiring an additional 108,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Knowles by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,256,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,365,000 after purchasing an additional 312,758 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of KN stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter. Knowles had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KN. StockNews.com raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

