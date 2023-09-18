4,919 Shares in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 4.9% in the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total transaction of $91,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,691.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total transaction of $91,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,691.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 172 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $30,585.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,765.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,922 shares of company stock valued at $345,660. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $172.38 on Monday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.75 and a 52 week high of $185.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 538.69 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.37. MSA Safety had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 587.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. William Blair upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

MSA Safety Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Further Reading

