5,050 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in IQVIA by 59.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in IQVIA by 82.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

IQVIA stock opened at $211.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.12 and a 200-day moving average of $208.08. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

