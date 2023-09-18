5,285 Shares in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Materion by 948.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the second quarter worth $111,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 23.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Materion in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTRN shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Materion from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Materion in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King increased their price target on Materion from $128.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 320 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $34,275.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Materion Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MTRN opened at $107.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.65. Materion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.89 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $398.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.22 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.02%.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Further Reading

