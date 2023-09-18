7,001 Shares in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $100.21 on Monday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $111.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.93.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $203.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $44,113.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,354.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $44,113.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,354.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.72, for a total transaction of $257,363.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

