74,761 Shares in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 74,761 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of 3D Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

3D Systems Stock Performance

Shares of DDD stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.74.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.25 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Articles

