76,705 Shares in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,705 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Beazer Homes USA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BZH. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 59.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 12,101 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at $21,323,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 24,780 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BZH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Sidoti raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

Shares of BZH opened at $25.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $810.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.32.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.54. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $572.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

(Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.