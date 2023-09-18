8,147 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $89.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.45 and a one year high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.13.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

