972 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Bought by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 591.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 365.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $255.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.52 and a 200-day moving average of $242.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.36 and a fifty-two week high of $262.62.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
