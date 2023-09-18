9,829 Shares in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

NYSE:AMG opened at $134.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.43. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.12 and a 1 year high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.22. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 53.54%. The business had revenue of $512.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.