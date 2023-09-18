AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Short Interest Up 12.1% in August

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,600 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 417,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AdvanSix Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $31.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AdvanSix has a one year low of $29.97 and a one year high of $44.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.88.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $427.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.67 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $37,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $132,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,672.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $37,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,170 shares of company stock worth $301,901. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AdvanSix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 68.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in AdvanSix by 20.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AdvanSix

AdvanSix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.