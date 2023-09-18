Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Ambac Financial Group worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMBC has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point raised Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Claude Leblanc acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,108.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambac Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMBC opened at $12.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $579.84 million, a PE ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $17.75.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.80 million. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 41.52% and a net margin of 111.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ambac Financial Group

(Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.