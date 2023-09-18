Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,323,575 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.29% of Capital One Financial worth $106,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 43.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,571,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,609,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,571,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,710 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $104.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

