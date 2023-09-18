Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 107,744 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 107,744 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Quest Diagnostics worth $116,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 220.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,598,000 after acquiring an additional 57,972 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.9 %

DGX stock opened at $126.22 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.56.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

