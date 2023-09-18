Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,745,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,324 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 4.91% of Burford Capital worth $108,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BUR. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Burford Capital by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 53.1% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 180,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 25.3% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 4,045,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,745,000 after purchasing an additional 817,383 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 351,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 36,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital Price Performance

BUR opened at $14.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11. Burford Capital Limited has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31.

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $44.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Burford Capital Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Burford Capital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BUR

About Burford Capital

(Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.