AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of AptarGroup worth $8,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.17.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $125.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.80. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.61. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $133.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $895.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.89 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,418.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total transaction of $374,312.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,532.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,418.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

