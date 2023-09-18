Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $340,000 Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,667,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,722,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44,518 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Humana by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,564,703,000 after buying an additional 486,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,708,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,776,072,000 after buying an additional 25,832 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,243,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,088,907,000 after acquiring an additional 96,896 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,082,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $470.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $468.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.74. The company has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $571.30.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Humana from $568.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.53.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

